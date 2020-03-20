House ‘Problem Solvers’ Caucus Presents Health Crisis and Economic Revival Package

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives caucus that focuses bipartisan solutions to various issues and challenges facing America has come forward with its recommendations for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis and a subsequent economic revival package.

The house Problem Solvers Caucus includes 24 Democrats and 24 Republicans. On Friday morning the group released a package of policy recommendations to help address COVID-19.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, co-chaired by congressman Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY-23) and Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), said it “believes the country must set aside partisanship and work together to help solve this national emergency.”

The recommendations were sent to both Congressional leadership and the White House for immediate consideration in the next phase(s) of Coronavirus response.

The Caucus’ proposed recommendations include:

Economic Response for Businesses, Employees and the Self-Employed

Immediate, Direct Financial Payments to Individuals : Limited only to the crisis, significantly increase unemployment insurance benefits, including payment amounts, for hourly and salaried workers, under a certain income threshold. This relief should focus on mid-to-low-income workers and furloughed workers. Provisions to be made for freelancers and the self-employed to ensure the same relief.

: Limited only to the crisis, significantly increase unemployment insurance benefits, including payment amounts, for hourly and salaried workers, under a certain income threshold. This relief should focus on mid-to-low-income workers and furloughed workers. Provisions to be made for freelancers and the self-employed to ensure the same relief. Bridge Loans to Help Keep Businesses in Business : Low-or-zero-interest loans to businesses of all sizes willing to keep their employees (furlough, but preserving benefits) in their positions during the coronavirus crisis. Must include long-term repayment options, and not exclude any industries.

(furlough, but preserving benefits) in their positions during the coronavirus crisis. Must include long-term repayment options, and not exclude any industries. Allow Individuals and Businesses to Defer Mortgage Payments and Rent : During the national crisis, stay all foreclosure and evictions proceedings.

: During the national crisis, stay all foreclosure and evictions proceedings. Contract and Insurance Protections for Existing Contract and Business Insurance Policies : Legislatively declare the coronavirus a public health crisis, and, as such, a qualifying event for all existing force majeure contract provisions and business interruption insurance policies.

: Legislatively declare the coronavirus a public health crisis, and, as such, a qualifying event for all existing force majeure contract provisions and business interruption insurance policies. Loan Deferral and Forbearance : Develop and allow loan deference, modification, and forbearance mechanisms for individuals and businesses of all sizes, during the crisis (e.g. mortgages, lines of credits, student loans, and other qualifying loans).

: Develop and allow loan deference, modification, and forbearance mechanisms for individuals and businesses of all sizes, during the crisis (e.g. mortgages, lines of credits, student loans, and other qualifying loans). Refundable Tax Credit to Employers for Employee Retention : During the crisis, provide immediately advanceable, refundable tax credits for employee retention by employers — including maintaining employment status or providing benefits for furloughed employees.

Health Care & Food Security Needs

Speed Testing to Market : Provide additional regulatory relief at FDA and CDC for market-based testing solutions and essential supplies (e.g. testing kits, ventilators, PPEs, reagent supply, and hospital conversion).

Provide additional regulatory relief at FDA and CDC for market-based testing solutions and essential supplies (e.g. testing kits, ventilators, PPEs, reagent supply, and hospital conversion). Childcare Enhancement : Reflecting new work and school environment, enact childcare assistance policies and regulatory relief to provide childcare coverage during term of crisis.

: Reflecting new work and school environment, enact childcare assistance policies and regulatory relief to provide childcare coverage during term of crisis. Price Gouging : Enact applicable measures to strictly enforce anti-price gouging measures.

: Enact applicable measures to strictly enforce anti-price gouging measures. Medical Personnel and Supplies : Where available, deploy federal government excess medical personnel and equipment capacity, including military sources (e.g. vents), to affected areas needing service.

Where available, deploy federal government excess medical personnel and equipment capacity, including military sources (e.g. vents), to affected areas needing service. GI Benefits : Correct the technical glitch, so that, during this time of crisis, veterans can utilize GI benefits for online learning.

Infrastructure Investment: Passage of a significant infrastructure package which would stimulate job growth and allow for borrowing at historically-low interest rates.

“This bold, bipartisan package will help provide immediate relief to New Jersey families during this crisis — to address the health crisis and revive our economy,” said Gottheimer. “Congress must act urgently to further protect our residents, communities, and businesses in Northern New Jersey and across our country. Right now, more than ever, we must come together, and work together, as one nation. This virus does not see gender, religion, race — or political party.”

“It’s always better for the country when we act together. The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus’ ‘Heath Crisis and Economic Revival Package’ provides Congressional Leadership and the Administration tools to continue solving the Coronavirus emergency and ensures the revival of the U.S. economy when it is over. Together, we must see the light through the darkness,” said Reed.