Jamestown Man Arrested on Federal Drug Warrant

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown man was arrested on a federal drug trafficking warrant Thursday, but not until after he attempted to escape the police when they arrived at a residence at 126 Hedges Ave.

Police say 35-year-old Richard Kinsey Jr. was wanted on a federal drug trafficking warrant. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force arrived at the scene with the U.S. Marshall’s service to serve the warrant and pick up Kinsey.

During the stop they obtained observed crystal methamphetamine “in plain view” within the home and were able to get a search warrant. In all, police reported discovering 25.2 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Police also say when they attempted to bring Kinsey into custody he allegedly fled the home, but was quickly captured by officers waiting outside.

Kinsey was previously charged last October on drug charges, along with possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.