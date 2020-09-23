Jamestown Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Hit-and-Run Driver

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver involved in a hit and run incident that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Police say a 61-year-old man was struck by a dark-colored sedan early Tuesday morning just before 5:30 a.m. as he walked in the intersection at East Sixth and Pine Streets.

The vehicle involved, believed to be a Chevrolet Impala, is suspected to have front-end damage.

Following the collision, the vehicle proceeded south on Pine Street before turning east onto East Fifth Street, south onto Winsor Street and then onto English Street.

The man who was struck was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of “serious but not life threatening injuries to his lower legs.”

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at 483-7537 or via the anonymous tips line at 483-Tips (8477) or the Tips 411 App. All calls and Tips are kept confidential.