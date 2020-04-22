Jamestown Public Schools Launches Continuing Instruction Plan

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Public Schools rolled out its plan to educate students for the rest of the year due to schools continuing to be closed to students because of the New York on PAUSE executive order.

The plan was shared with faculty and staff Tuesday afternoon and School Superintendent Bret Apthorpe updated the school board during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

He said that even with buildings closed, learning is expected to continue.

“We had over 40 people working in the last two weeks on a comprehensive plan on how we are going to educate kids for the remainder of the school year. We call it our Continuing Instruction Plan. The premise of the plan is that even though our buildings are closed, school is open and school will stay open, teaching our kids for the rest of the school year,” Apthorpe said.

The plan comes out of two primary goals:

1) to formulate a comprehensive plan for continuing instruction through the balance of the school year and,

2) the community will understand this plan and how it affects them.

A series of nine different objectives have also been laid out as part of the two primary goals.

The complete details of the plan are at the school website. WRFA will also be talking with Apthorpe about the plan on Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. during our weekly Community Matters program.