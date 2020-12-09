JCC Returns to Remote Operations

[MEDIA RELEASE]

JAMESTOWN – In order to maintain the low levels of COVID-19 at Jamestown Community College, all operations will move to a remote format effective Wednesday, December 9 through Wednesday, December 23. As has been predicted by healthcare officials, a significant and rapid increase in COVID-19 cases is occurring in our region. With recommendations from JCC’s health services team, JCC is suspending on-campus instruction and campus operations.

JCC has taken extensive steps to protect students, their families, and the public in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, including:

Shifting all in-person courses to a virtual delivery mode at Thanksgiving break for the remainder of the semester.

Regularly scheduled pool testing.

Maintaining and updating a COVID-19 web page as the primary mode of communication to students, faculty, staff, and the public.

Implementing administrative guidelines for remote work.

Prohibiting public access to all campus facilities.

Essential personnel will be allowed on campus. Courses scheduled through Cornell Cooperative Extension and Workforce Readiness will continue and be completed by December 18, 2020. Pool testing will continue as scheduled. To date, JCC has administered over 1,000 tests with only two positive results and will continue to adhere to all current protocols in order to reduce the risk of transmission.

JCC’s student support services, which include tutoring, academic advising, library services, and more, will continue to be available to students.

“This decision was made with an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our students and employees during this second, and in many cases, more severe wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases of COVID-19 are predicted to continue to climb even higher in the coming holiday weeks,” said JCC president Daniel DeMarte.