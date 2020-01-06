WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Eric Lindquist Discusses ‘A Place Called Home’

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Eric Lindquist Discusses ‘A Place Called Home’

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with So Cal resident and Chautauqua County native Eric Lindquist about his album “A Place Called Home” – an ode to his family and his hometown.

You can also find his album at https://ericlindquist.bandcamp.com/releases

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.