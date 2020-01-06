[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Eric Lindquist Discusses ‘A Place Called Home’

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with So Cal resident and Chautauqua County native Eric Lindquist about his album “A Place Called Home” – an ode to his family and his hometown.
You can also find his album at https://
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
