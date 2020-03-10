[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Richard Walter, Kipp Reynolds, Heidi Frame, and John Picket Discuss ‘Clue’

The Lucille Ball Little Theatre will be presenting Clue On Stage starting March 13, 2020 and continuing for five additional shows through March 22, 2020. To learn more about the show, WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with director Richard Walter and cast member Kipp Reynolds (Wadsworth), Heidi Frame (Miss Scarlett), and John Pickett (Col. Mustard).
