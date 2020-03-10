WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Richard Walter, Kipp Reynolds, Heidi Frame, and John Picket Discuss ‘Clue’

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Richard Walter, Kipp Reynolds, Heidi Frame, and John Picket Discuss ‘Clue’

By Leave a Comment

The Lucille Ball Little Theatre will be presenting Clue On Stage starting March 13, 2020 and continuing for five additional shows through March 22, 2020. To learn more about the show, WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with director Richard Walter and cast member Kipp Reynolds (Wadsworth), Heidi Frame (Miss Scarlett), and John Pickett (Col. Mustard).

From Left to Right: Heidi Frame, John Pickett, Richard Walter, and Kipp Reynolds

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.