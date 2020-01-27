WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Todd Wagner and Adam Owens Discuss JCC’s La Cage Aux Folles

Director Todd Wagner and Scharmann Theatre Manager/Actor Adam Owens discuss the upcoming performance of La Cage Au Folles – showing Jan. 30 through Feb. 9, 2020.

Ticket information at
campusstore.sunyjcc.edu/boxoffice

