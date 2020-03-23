WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Edward Walk from the U.S. Census Bureau

The 2020 Census is now underway with local residents having received the first census mailer instructing them on how to fill out the census form online. To help raise awareness about the census and get the basic information for why it is important, WRFA’s Jason Sample recently talked with Edward Walker, Partnership Specialist with the New York Regional Census Center.

