WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist: April 16, 2020

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist: April 16, 2020

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist talks with WRFA and gives an update on city government on Thursday, April 16 as the community continues to adjust and makes its way through the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

Eddie Sundquist


← All Posts for Show Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.