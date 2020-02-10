[LISTEN] Family Service of the Chautauqua Region to Hold Annual Pasta for a Purpose Fundraiser Feb. 14

JAMESTOWN – Family Service of the Chautauqua Region (FSCR) is inviting the community to its annual “Pasta for a Purpose” fundraiser. The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Suites (215 West Lake Rd, Mayville, NY).

The dinner will be catered by Chautauqua Suites and will offer guests a choice of pasta entrees including a variety of pastas, meatballs, chicken Parmesan, and Italian sausage – along with desserts and wine.

Giulia Sowrey of “Star Sirch Productions” will be the live DJ during the evening.

Along with dinner and music, guests will have a chance to bid on items through the event’s silent auction and basket raffle.

The fundraising event will help support children and families in the Chautauqua Region as well as to assist in expanding our House Calls Program which brings mental health services to seniors and others who are unable to leave their homes due to disabilities. All proceeds will assist children and families to obtain counseling services in which they otherwise may not be able to afford.

As a not-for-profit agency, Family Service relies on generous funding from the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County as well as local foundations and individual donations. Family Service also holds an annual fundraiser to help make services more affordable to those who may find their copay and/or large deductible to be a hardship. Attending the Pasta for a Purpose event is a great way to support the mission of FSCR which is to strengthen the mental health and well-being of individuals, families, and our community and at the same time – have a great time.

Tickets are available at $40 dollars per person and can be purchased through Family Service of the Chautauqua Region by calling 716-488-1971 or emailing familyservice@fscr.mygbiz.com. Each ticket includes a chance to win the Grand Prize.

Family Service of the Chautauqua Region utilizes licensed therapists to provide mental health counseling to the Chautauqua region through a variety of programs. These programs include Office Based counseling at our office (332 East 4th street) as well as other offices through our collaboration/partnership with Westfield Family Services and Family Health Medical Services, School Based counseling through our partnership with our local schools (Jamestown Public Schools, Chautauqua Lake, Frewsburg, Randolph, Clymer, and Sherman), House Calls counseling (individual homes), Employee Assistance Program (EAP) currently 36 Chautauqua County agencies), Hispanic Outreach Program (translators for Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene, The Resource Center, and WCA in both the North and South counties) as well as works in partnership with the Jamestown Police Department through Project Crossroads to help victims of domestic abuse find the services they need.