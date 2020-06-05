[LISTEN] Jamestown City Council President Tony Dolce Discusses Financial Restructuring Plan

The Jamestown City Council will be voting Monday, June 8 on a financial restructuring plan for the city in response to the COVID-19 state of emergency and the anticipated adverse impact it will have on the city budget. We talked with Council President Tony Dolce on Friday to learn more about the plan.
← All Posts for Show Community Matters
Comments
Betsy Heimbuch says
No NEW PROPERTY TAXES. Property owners are taxed to death now. My cousin in California pays $600 a year for a property larger than mine, with a large pool & a barn on several acres. I pay $2,000 a year for just a regular home on a lot. Property owners can’t take anymore taxes. I suggest looking at individuals paid by the City & see who is actually needed & who is not. I suggest we close Prendergast Library and not open any playgrounds. It is not because we do not necessarily need these items but if people are cutting their food budgets then the City must also.