Mayor Reports First Case of COVID-19 Among Municipal Workforce

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist says a city employee has tested postive for COVID-19, marking the first known case of the novel coronavirus in city government city the pandemic began.

Sundquist didn’t disclose what department the employee was working in, but did say that the city is working to prevent the spread of the virus to other workers.

“We have had for quite some time policies on how to deal with employees that do test positive, including quarantining and testing of employees that they may have come in contact with. We are working hand-in-hand with the county address any of those issues,” Sundquist said.

The mayor also said that so far no other employees have tested positive.

“At this point we’ve only had one employee who’s tested positive. Of all the other employees that that person may have come in contact with, they have all tested negative at this point,” Sundquist said. “We are going through a process to ensure that all individuals are properly tested and if they do have to go into quarantine, that they are put into quarantine based on county health order.”

Sundquist made the announcement during Monday night’s Jamestown City Council meeting, which was live streamed online due to social distancing measures that prevented the meeting from taking place in person.