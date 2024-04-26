Jamestown Man Arrested For Causing Serious Injuries To An Infant

A Jamestown man has been arrested for causing life threatening injuries to an infant child.

Jamestown Police say they responded to a northside address early Monday evening for a report of an 8-month old child not breathing.

The child was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment, before being transported to an out of town hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. Police say the child is currently in critical condition.

Police allege that 26-year old Sean Thomas shook and strangled the baby, causing the injuries. He was taken into custody and charged with 1st Degree Strangulation, 2nd Degree Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Thomas is currently in the City Jail.

Police say further charges are expected.