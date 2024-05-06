Jamestown City Council To Hear Check Proposal, Discuss Housing Issues

Jamestown City Council will hear a proposal to charge fees when city checks must be reissued.

According to the staff report, the city pays a fee whenever a re-issues of paper checks occurs. A resolution proposes passing along that fee to the individual or entity to whom the check needs to be reissued.

Those fees include a Stop payment fee of $15.00 and a check re-issue fee of $32.00. The resolution said these fees would be charged without regard to the number of instances a check needs to be reissued

Council also will approve the purchase of a new police vehicle for the Project Crossroads program. The $51,908 purchase would be funded through the Division of Criminal Justice Services and involves no cost to the city of Jamestown.

The Public Safety Committee will review three special event permit applications. First on the list is the River Revival to be held on Saturday, June 29 at McCrea Point Park. The committee had tabled the permit at their April meeting for further review.

Other event permits include the Third Thursday Concert Series which will be held Thursdays from May 16 through September 19 on the Winter Garden Plaza and a permit request for the Memorial Day Parade to be held on Monday, May 27.

The Housing Committee, which will meet at 6:30 p.m., has on their agenda a Pro Housing Community Designation discussion, a junk and debris discussion, and a discussion on the Annual Action Plan.

Other committees will meet at 7:00 p.m. with the full work session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.