Tree Planting Ceremony Held In Front of Roger Tory Peterson’s Boyhood Home

The City of Jamestown was joined by Roger Tory Peterson Institute for an Arbor Day tree planting in front of naturalist’s boyhood home.

The planting was done in honor of Jamestown receiving the Tree City USA designation for a 43rd year.

Parks Manager and Arborist Dan Stone thanked the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, and Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, “Thanks to their collaboration and fundraising efforts, we are going to be able to plant 20 new trees in the neighborhood where Mr. Roger Tory Peterson grew up. To celebrate this occasion today, we will be planting an Autumn Brilliance Service Berry tree here at Roger Tory Peterson’s childhood home and have a rededication of the historical marker that is placed here in front of 16 Bowen Street.”

Stone said the other trees being planted on the street will include service berries, red maple, sugar maple, amber maple, flowering crab apple, and flowering cherry trees.