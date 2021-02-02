Mayor Sundquist Tests Positive for COVID-19

JAMESTOWN – Mayor Eddie Sundquist reported Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Here’s the statement he released Tuesday morning:

“Yesterday morning I woke up with a fever and cough and immediately scheduled a rapid test. Unfortunately, COVID-19 was detected. I will remain in isolation until my doctor says it is safe for me to return to work in-person. In the meantime, I will continue to work remotely. My symptoms remain mild and I will work with the county health department to identify any individuals that may be deemed a contact.

My staff and I take COVID-19 very seriously. My office and I have followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Please wear a mask and social distance. No one is immune from this disease and we must keep our community and loved ones safe.”