National Comedy Center and Lucy Desi Museum to Close Temporarily Until Further Notice

JAMESTOWN -The National Comedy Center announced Sunday that it is closing the Comedy Center and the Lucy Desi Museum temporarily, effective immediately until further notice, as a precautionary measure.

The National Comedy Center stated its highest priority is keeping its visitors, employees and volunteers healthy and safe. While there are no COVID-19 cases associated with either museum, it is necessary to take these measures in order to limit the spread of this virus in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials.

The National Comedy Center will publish updates regarding the museum reopening date on its website and social media platforms, once that date has been determined.