NCC Announces GI’s of Comedy Show at Reg Lenna on Memorial Day Weekend

JAMESTOWN – The National Comedy Center has announced that it will be presenting “The GI’s of Comedy” live on stage on Saturday, May 23 as it honors our active military and veterans during Memorial Day weekend. The show will be held at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

The GI’s of Comedy is an acclaimed, professional stand-up comedy troupe who have taken their love of their country and brought it the comedy stage. Featuring founder Thom Tran (US Army), James P. Connolly (US Marine) and Les Jennings (US Air Force), their mission is to help heal their fellow soldiers with their comedy, and to bring laughter to all those who have supported the people who wear the uniform of the United States Armed Forces. The troupe has performed in 30 states and nearly two dozen countries.

As their motto says, they are “Stand-up Comics. All Veterans. Still Serving Their Country. One Joke at a Time.”

Tickets are on sale now at ComedyCenter.org. The show is offered free to active military and veterans.