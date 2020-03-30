New York State Approaching 60,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK – New York State is closing in on 60,000 confirmed COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases, with the vast majority still coming out of the Downstate region of New York City and Long Island.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Sunday night there have been 966 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the entire state.

Just two weeks ago on Sunday, March 15 there were only 950 confirmed cases reported and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said he expects the number of fatalities to reach into the thousands in New York by the time the pandemic is over. But he also showed data indicating the rate of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients has declined, doubling every six days rather than every two days, as had been the case two weeks ago.

The number of COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals increased steadily in recent days, with 846 discharged from medical facilities overnight Saturday.

There were 8,503 people hospitalized on Sunday, including 2,037 in intensive care units.

The apex has still not been reached in New York City, and Cuomo said that he expects areas of upstate New York to reach their peaks after the number of cases have started to trend downward in New York City and Long Island.

Across the United States, there are now over 143,000 Confirmed COVID 19 cases and over 2500 deaths. Worldwide there at 750,000 confirmed cases and over 34,000 deaths.

In addition, approximately 152,000 people around the world are reported as recovered. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release estimates on recovered cases in the United States.