Northwest Arena Will See Limited Opening, Starting Aug. 31

JAMESTOWN – The Northwest Arena on Monday said it will reopen for limited activities on the main rink starting Aug. 31. The reopening will follow recommendations by New York State and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Groups and individuals may rent the main rink for low contact activities such as hockey clinics, drills and private figure skating. Skate and shoot times will be offered shortly after reopening, by reservation only.

Keith Martin, executive director at the Northwest Arena, anticipates that backyard curling leagues will resume Monday, Oct. 12 with registrations to be announced in September. For the time being, the walking track, Weight Watchers meetings, public skating, and ice bumper cars will be on hold, as will the reopening of the café and lounge.

Further details on COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will be released next week along with the launch of a refreshed website.

“We are looking forward to announcing further plans for reopening and expanding our offerings in the weeks and months to come.” said Martin.

For information about ice rentals, contact Craig Hinderleider, director of operations, at craig.hinderleider@northwestarena.com or call the Northwest Arena at 716-484-2624 during new office hours between 10 am and 4 pm, Monday through Friday.