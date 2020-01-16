One Person Dies Following Crash Between Farm Tractor and Pick Up Truck in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday night in the town of Charlotte.

The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash with personal injury on Charlotte Center Road around 9:40 p.m.

Investigators say a tractor was hauling a manure spreader and traveling south down Charlotte Center Road, when a pickup truck rear ended the spreader. The male operator of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time and the incident remains under investigation.