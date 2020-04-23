WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Pennsylvania Authorities Recover Body in Allegheny Reservoir

WARREN – Officials in Warren County say a body has been recovered from a location on the Allegheny Reservoir near the PA-NY State line.

On Wednesday the Warren County Coroner’s Office confirmed the subject of a search near Webb’s Ferry on the western side of the reservoir was located and positively identified.

The name of the female individual has not been released, although the next of kin has been notified.

Neither the coroner’s office or the U.S. Forest Service are releasing further details, including the circumstances surrounding the death or where the body was found.

Crews had been searching throughout the day on Tuesday, but they had seen no sign of the reported missing vehicle or the woman.

