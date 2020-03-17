Prendergast Library Closed Until Further Notice

JAMESTOWN – The James Prendergast Library will be closed until further notice and offered the following update to area residents:

In order to avoid the promotion of public gatherings, the library will be closed until further notice. The health and safety of our community is our priority.

While we are closed, all late fees on returned items will be waived. If you would like to return materials, they can be returned through the library’s bookdrop located by the front entrance.

The library’s reference desk can be reached at (716) 484-7135 ext. 225. We will be taking calls from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. Voicemails can be left after hours.

We are also responsive to messages on Facebook, and messages sent via our website, at https://www.prendergastlibrary.org/contact/. Please contact us with any questions.

Online services are still available while we are closed. Access to eBooks, online audio books, magazines, databases, Rosetta Stone, and the New York Times is available via prendergastlibrary.org.

The safety and health of our patrons and staff are the Library’s top priority. It is important that we all do our part to keep our community healthy and safe.

– James Prendergast Library