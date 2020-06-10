SCCLSD Board of Directors Approves Sewer Extension Basis of Design Engineering Report

MAYVILLE – [MEDIA RELEASE] – The South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer Districts (SCCLSD) Board of Directors recently met to discuss and approve the West Side Sewer Extension Basis of Design Report (BODR), submitted by GHD Engineering. The BODR is the baseline design report that includes information necessary to accomplish the project requirements.

The West Side Sewer Extension Project will provide public sewers to a portion of the unsewered properties on the west side of Chautauqua Lake along the Route 394 corridor up through Stow, to service approximately 450 developed properties in the Town of North Harmony.

This $16.9 million project will be financed through a combination of funding from grants and a zero-interest loan from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

Once established, the estimated user cost will not exceed $1,000 per year/30 years per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU), or properties with single family dwelling water usage, and $100 per year for vacant parcels. The annual EDU charge does not include private property lateral or interior plumbing improvements to connect to the system or the permit fees to the SCCLSD. Each user is responsible to pay the cost to install a sewer line from their dwelling to the property line or to a grinder pumping station installed near the right-of-way.

The municipal sewer extension will offer service to an area that is currently utilizing private septic systems. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) completed a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) phosphorus allocation for Chautauqua Lake in 2012, which identified private septic systems within close proximity to the lake as a source of phosphorus loading. Low-pressure grinder pumps will take the place of septic systems and convey the wastewater through a network of pipes and pumping stations to the SCCLSD Wastewater Treatment Facility located in Celoron, N.Y.

Following the approval of the BODR, GHD Engineering has begun work on the plans and specifications for the construction of the extension. The plans and specifications will be sent to regulatory agencies in the fall of 2020 for review. Upon approval by the regulatory agencies, the project will then be advertised for solicitation of construction bids. The bids will be reviewed and awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Estimated construction of the Sewer Extension will take approximately two years beginning the spring of 2021.

The SCCLSD invites you to visit its website where you can view the Basis of Design Report along with an informative video providing an overview of the project.

