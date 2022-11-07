Phase 2 of Westside Sewer Extension Awarded $6 Million from NYS

Phase Two of the Westside Sewer Extension project has been awarded $6 million in Water Infrastructure Improvement Grants from New York State.

The funding is coming from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation and is part of $300 million announced by Governor Kathy Hochul for water infrastructure improvements across the state.

The South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer Districts approved the second phase of the project in June with the maximum cost of it being $24 million.

Construction of Phase 1 of the project started in 2021 and will extend the district to the Hamlet of Stow. It is anticipated to be complete in 2023.

Phase 2 will extend the Districts from the Hamlet of Stow to the North Chautauqua Lake Sewer District border, near Prendergast Creek.

The Phase 2 Extension will be comprised of properties on the western shore of the Lake in the Towns of North Harmony and Chautauqua, generally along New York State Route 394. The wastewater collection and conveyance facilities will extend the public sewer and provide direct benefit to the estimated 350 developed parcels. The area is currently serviced by private septic systems and individually maintained by the corresponding property owner.

Also receiving $4.02 million in State Environmental Facilities Corporation grant funds is the town of Chautauqua for the Chautauqua Water District No. 2 Water Supply. Chautauqua is also receiving a $50,000 engineering planning grant for the extension of South Sewer District No. 1.

The Town of Chautauqua is also receiving over $1.8 million in interest-free financing from the Environmental Facilities Corporation Board to decommission the Chautauqua Heights Sewer District Treatment Plant. The town will also construct a pump station and force main.

Other municipalities receiving engineering planning grants include the town of Hanover with $36,000 for the Route 5 & 20 Sewer Line Engineering Planning Study; the town of Pomfret receiving $30,000 for a Public Sewer System Extension Study, and the Village of Westfield will receive $40,000 for an Engineering Planning Grant.