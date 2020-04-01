Sundquist Announces Closure of Playgrounds and Basketball Courts, Extends Initial State of Emergency Measures to April 15

JAMESTOWN – Mayor Eddie Sundquist has ordered all playgrounds and basketball courts in the city to be shutdown to help reduce risk factors for spreading COVID-19.

Signage and yellow tape will be placed on playgrounds and courts, urging Jamestown residents not to use them.

Sundquist also discussed closing down Jamestown Public School playgrounds with Jamestown school superintendent Bret Apthorpe, who agreed that it was the best course of action.

Sundquist also announced the City is extending its State of Emergency measures first announced two weeks ago with the continued closure of City Hall, the suspension of downtown parking regulations, and the closure of parking garages until April 15, 2020.

He also reminded the public that monthly alternate parking regulations went into effect as of Wednesday, April 1.