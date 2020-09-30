Sundquist Names Appointments to City Human Rights Commission

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced his appointments to the recently revived Jamestown Human Rights Commission during Monday’s Jamestown City Council meeting. The appointments were all unanimously approved by council members.

Rev. Uvie Stewart Jr. (chair) – Term to expire December 31, 2022

Momina Di Blasio – Term to expire December 31, 2022

Billy Torres – Term to expire December 31, 2022

Chris Blakeslee – Term to expire December 31, 2022

Daniel Groh – Term to expire December 31, 2021

Matthew Misiaszek – Term to expire December 31, 2021

Kellie Roberts – Term to expire December 31, 2021

Kayla Crosby – Term to expire December 31, 2021

Justin Hubbard – Term to expire December 31, 2020

Alize Scott – Term to expire December 31, 2020

Kimberly Knight – Term to expire December 31, 2020

Dodi McIntyre – Term to expire December 31, 2020

In accordance with municipal law, the Human Rights Commission is tasked with: