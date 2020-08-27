Two Area Businesses Recognized Through Hospitality Business Recognition Program

MAYVILLE – Two area businesses were recently recognized for demonstrating exemplary customer service and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Inlet Brewing and Chautauqua Marina, both in Mayville, were both recognized during the Chautauqua County Legislature’s meeting Wednesday night for their proactive efforts to adhere to social distancing, face covering and cleaning requirements to keep their customers safe.

Both businesses received certificates of recognition from Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon.

“Big Inlet Brewing was selected for its creative and proactive ways to sell its products curbside and even once it was able to fully reopen it further ensured the safety of its patrons by going above and beyond to implement safety measures,” said Andrew Nixon, President and CEO of the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau. “This business has spaced its tables, provided extensive signage of regulations and precautions to take to prevent the spread of the virus, created traffic patterns to maximize social distancing, and enforced the rules of wearing face coverings.”

“Given the ever-evolving challenges this pandemic has presented, these businesses have led the way with regard to customer and employee safety,” said Bill Ward, Legislator, R-Mayville. “Chautauqua Marina was recognized for its tireless efforts to frequently sanitize its gas pumps, rental boats, and interior and exterior areas and to ensure its staff and customers are wearing face coverings. The marina has been required to pay close attention to ensure out of state boat rental customers are aware of the quarantine requirements. They have provided these extra safety precautions while still demonstrating the highest standards of customer service.”

The businesses were recognized through the Chautauqua County Hospitality Business Recognition Program, which allows the public to nominate tourism or hospitality businesses in Chautauqua County who they believe have done a great job of balancing their customer service and product delivery with customer and employee safety. The program is made possible through the collaboration of Chautauqua County, County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency, Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce, and Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau.

“I congratulate Big Inlet Brewing, Chautauqua Marina, and their dedicated staff for their hard work and exemplary service,” said Wendel. “They have delivered their products in a way that keeps everyone safe while still creating a friendly and welcoming atmosphere for their customers.”

The Chautauqua County Hospitality Business Recognition Program will also honor other businesses during the months of September and October. To nominate a tourism or hospitality business in Chautauqua County, please visit www.tourchautauqua.com/about/tourism-resources.