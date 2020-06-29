UPMC Chautauqua to Receive Over $10 Million in Federal ‘Safety Net’ Funding

WASHINGTON – UPMC Chautauqua is getting $10.37 million in federal funding in an effort to address patient healthcare, regardless of insurance, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late last week the state’s two Senators in Washington – Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand – announced that Upstate New York’s ‘safety net’ hospitals, which provide healthcare to patients in need regardless of insurance, will receive a total of $290,730,000 in health system funding allocated by Health and Human Services. The federal assistance comes as healthcare providers across the state face financial difficulty due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Schumer and Gillibrand explained that while hospitals in Upstate New York were extremely busy as the frontline defense against the virus, many health systems saw a significant decrease in earnings as revenue-creating services, such as elective surgeries, were put on hold to help combat the pandemic.

As part of the funding allocation, Brooks-TLC Hospital in Dunkirk will also receive $5,000,000.