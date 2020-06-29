WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Local News / UPMC Chautauqua to Receive Over $10 Million in Federal ‘Safety Net’ Funding

UPMC Chautauqua to Receive Over $10 Million in Federal ‘Safety Net’ Funding

By Leave a Comment

WASHINGTON – UPMC Chautauqua is getting $10.37 million in federal funding in an effort to address patient healthcare, regardless of insurance, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late last week the state’s two Senators in Washington – Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand – announced that Upstate New York’s ‘safety net’ hospitals, which provide healthcare to patients in need regardless of insurance, will receive a total of $290,730,000 in health system funding allocated by Health and Human Services. The federal assistance comes as healthcare providers across the state face financial difficulty due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Schumer and Gillibrand explained that while hospitals in Upstate New York were extremely busy as the frontline defense against the virus, many health systems saw a significant decrease in earnings as revenue-creating services, such as elective surgeries, were put on hold to help combat the pandemic.

As part of the funding allocation, Brooks-TLC Hospital in Dunkirk will also receive $5,000,000.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.