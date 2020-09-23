Wendel to Present Executive Budget Wednesday Night in Mayville

MAYVILLE – Acting Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel will be delivering his 2021 executive budget Wednesday night in Mayville.

The county executive is responsible for delivering an annual spending plan every fall to the Chautauqua County Legislature, which will then review it and provide any amendments, before finally approving it before the November deadline.

Despite COVID-19 and the uncertainty it brings to projecting revenues and expenses for next year, Wendel told WRFA last week that he is confident he and his team have been able to put together a sound spending plan.

“We’ve prepared a thorough and extensive budget. We’ve taken everything into consideration and I think the residents and the legislature will be pleased with the budget I am presenting,” Wendel said. “I won’t go into too much more detail than that, but we have overturned every stone and have worked very closely with our department heads and the legislature will be pleased with the budget I am presenting.”

While not getting into the specifics during his preview, Wendel did tell WRFA that there will likely be a 10 percent cut in local spending for most departments in county government..

“They did a tremendous job of following our task of looking at a 10 percent reduction in local share – that was a goal we were striving for. The fruits of those labors will be evident in our presentation. But I feel it is a sound budget that is done with diligence and a great deal of time and effort. I feel everyone will be pleased when we roll this out on Wednesday.”

Wednesday’s budget presentation will be presented in the legislature chambers and will also be live streamed online on the County’s Facebook Page. The presentation is tentatively set to begin shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Following the presentation, but the executive budget will be available for public review on the county website.

Various legislature committees will conduct their review of the spending plan the week of October 5th.