Whooping Cough at JHS Leads School Officials to Remind Community About Prevention of Communicable Diseases

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Public Schools district was notified by the Chautauqua County Health & Human Services Department that two cases of pertussis (whooping cough) were identified at Jamestown High School.

The district has been working with the Chautauqua County Health & Human Services Department, in conjunction with the New York State Department of Health and local health care providers, to ensure that the families of students affected have been notified and preventive measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

Parents should pay attention to their child’s respiratory symptoms. Symptoms of pertussis can seem like a mild cold at first. Then it is followed by severe coughing fits. Anyone with a severe cough should stay home from work or school and be evaluated by a doctor for possible treatment. Clinicians generally treat pertussis with antibiotics to control symptoms and to prevent infected people from spreading the disease. There is a vaccine that can protect against pertussis. For young children it is called the DTaP vaccine. For older children and adults, it is called the Tdap vaccine. It is recommended that everyone be up-to-date with the pertussis vaccine.

The district would like to take this opportunity to remind the school community about the importance of containing the spread of any communicable disease. The district has seen an increase in the number of flu cases in the district.

“There has been an uptick in flu cases not only in the district but across New York State,” said Jill Muntz, JPS District Nurse Practitioner. “We are finding that there is a type of influenza that is not included in the vaccination. Please understand that it is still important to get the flu vaccine because we find it shortens the duration of the flu and protects at-risk populations, however, there are cases where you may still get it. It is very important that people who have flu symptoms go to their health care provider as soon as possible for potential treatment as antiviral drugs can shorten the illness and make the symptoms milder.”

Important ways to prevent the spread of the flu:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand rub

Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, not your hands

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

If you are sick, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone

If a child is ill with a persistent cough or flu-like symptoms, keep them home from school, daycare and extracurricular activities and visit your health care provider.

More information on pertussis can be found at health.ny.gov/publications/2171.pdf. More information on preventing the flu can be found at health.ny.gov/flu. If JPS families have any concerns, please contact your child’s healthcare provider or Jill Muntz, JPS District Nurse Practitioner at 483-4408 or jill.a.muntz@jpsny.org.