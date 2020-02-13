WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Feb. 13 through Feb. 20, 2020

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN, PRESENTED BY ARTHUR R. GREN DISTRIBUTING

FRI FEB 13

  • Karl & Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
  • Karaoke – Forte – Jamestown

FRI FEB 14

  • Black Widow – Mayville Ice Festival – Mayville
  • The Freeze – Lakewood Legion – Lakewood
  • Mike Brown – Big Shots – Kennedy
  • Oldfish – Beer Snob – Jamestown
  • Pressure Sensitive – Bullfrog – Jamestown
  • Ryan Buzzetto – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Short Bus – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Stan and Amanda Barton – Group Ther Happy – Lakewood
  • Three Legged Hill – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • WNYCO & CRYB Valentine Concert – Lucille Ball Little Theater – Jamestown
  • Karate Sleepover – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown
  • Laced Up Ladies Presents: ANTI Valentines Burlesque – Jamestown Brewing Co. – Jamestown
  • Movies at the Reg: Frozen 2 – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SAT FEB 15

  • Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distillery – Lakewood
  • Black Widow – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • Derek Davis – Southern Tier Brewing Co. – Lakewood
  • OsbornNash Live – Big Inlet – Mayville
  • Tim Bartlett – Cockaigne – Cherry Creek
  • Journeys: A Valentine’s Comedy Musical – Jamestown Brewing Co. – Jamestown
  • Press House Poetry Slam – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown
  • Movies at the Reg: Frozen 2 – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

WED FEB 19

  • Movies at the Reg: Cats – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

FRI FEB 21

  • The Freeze – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

SAT FEB 22

  • The Geezers – Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown
  • Rusty Nail Revival – Jamestown Brewing Company – Jamestown

MON FEB 24

  • Rolling Hills Radio ft. John Gorka – Shawbucks – Jamestown

FRI FEB 28

  • The Vagina Monologues – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown

FRI FEB 29

  • The Vagina Monologues – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown

