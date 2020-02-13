WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Feb. 13 through Feb. 20, 2020

FRI FEB 13
- Karl & Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
- Karaoke – Forte – Jamestown
FRI FEB 14
- Black Widow – Mayville Ice Festival – Mayville
- The Freeze – Lakewood Legion – Lakewood
- Mike Brown – Big Shots – Kennedy
- Oldfish – Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Pressure Sensitive – Bullfrog – Jamestown
- Ryan Buzzetto – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Short Bus – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Stan and Amanda Barton – Group Ther Happy – Lakewood
- Three Legged Hill – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- WNYCO & CRYB Valentine Concert – Lucille Ball Little Theater – Jamestown
- Karate Sleepover – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown
- Laced Up Ladies Presents: ANTI Valentines Burlesque – Jamestown Brewing Co. – Jamestown
- Movies at the Reg: Frozen 2 – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SAT FEB 15
- Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distillery – Lakewood
- Black Widow – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Southern Tier Brewing Co. – Lakewood
- OsbornNash Live – Big Inlet – Mayville
- Tim Bartlett – Cockaigne – Cherry Creek
- Journeys: A Valentine’s Comedy Musical – Jamestown Brewing Co. – Jamestown
- Press House Poetry Slam – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown
- Movies at the Reg: Frozen 2 – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
WED FEB 19
- Movies at the Reg: Cats – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
FRI FEB 21
- The Freeze – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
SAT FEB 22
- The Geezers – Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown
- Rusty Nail Revival – Jamestown Brewing Company – Jamestown
MON FEB 24
- Rolling Hills Radio ft. John Gorka – Shawbucks – Jamestown
FRI FEB 28
- The Vagina Monologues – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown
FRI FEB 29
- The Vagina Monologues – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown
