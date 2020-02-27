WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Feb. 27 through March 5

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN, PRESENTED BY ARTHUR R. GREN DISTRIBUTING

FRI FEB 28

  • Brian K. Chase – Big Shots – Kennedy
  • Dangerbird – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Derek Davis – Lakewood Legion – Lakewood
  • Iron Eyes Experience – Bullfrog Hotel – Jamestown
  • Jeremy Culpepper & Miki – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • The Vagina Monologues – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown
  • National Comedy Center presents: Stand Up Comedy Live with Rojo Perez – Lucy Desi Tropicana Room – Jamestown
  • Pearl City Hops One Year Anniversary Party – Pearl City Hops at Hilton Double Tree – Jamestown

SAT FEB 29

  • American Elton – Jamestown Brewing Company – Jamestown
  • Bumpy Peterson & Amanda Barton – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Cold Lazarus – Tap Room – Westfield
  • Hallow Society – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • Smokin’ 45 – Big Shots – Kennedy
  • The Vagina Monologues – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown
  • Mardi Gras celebration at the Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
  • Movies at the Reg: Knives Out – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

THU MAR 5

  • Arts on Fire LIVE: Ralph Rasmussen – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAR 8

  • Golden Dragons Acrobats – Struthers Library Theater – Warren

