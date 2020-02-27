WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Feb. 27 through March 5

FRI FEB 28
- Brian K. Chase – Big Shots – Kennedy
- Dangerbird – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Lakewood Legion – Lakewood
- Iron Eyes Experience – Bullfrog Hotel – Jamestown
- Jeremy Culpepper & Miki – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Vagina Monologues – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown
- National Comedy Center presents: Stand Up Comedy Live with Rojo Perez – Lucy Desi Tropicana Room – Jamestown
- Pearl City Hops One Year Anniversary Party – Pearl City Hops at Hilton Double Tree – Jamestown
SAT FEB 29
- American Elton – Jamestown Brewing Company – Jamestown
- Bumpy Peterson & Amanda Barton – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Cold Lazarus – Tap Room – Westfield
- Hallow Society – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Smokin’ 45 – Big Shots – Kennedy
- The Vagina Monologues – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown
- Mardi Gras celebration at the Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Movies at the Reg: Knives Out – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
THU MAR 5
- Arts on Fire LIVE: Ralph Rasmussen – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAR 8
- Golden Dragons Acrobats – Struthers Library Theater – Warren
