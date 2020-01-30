WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, 2020

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN, PRESENTED BY ARTHUR R. GREN DISTRIBUTING

THU JAN 30

  • Karl and Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Soup and a Song Fundraiser ft. Trinity UMC – St. Susan Center – Jamestown
  • Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
  • Karaoke – Forte – Jamestown
  • SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

FRI JAN 31

  • Adam Gould – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Qwister – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Ryan Buzzetto – Big Shots – Kennedy
  • SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
  • The Great Gatsby – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

SAT FEB 1

  • Gabriel Birkby – Southern Tier Distillery – Lakewood
  • Hanna & Horton and The Winter Fellas – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Pop Rockets – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • We Speak Canadian – Big Shots – Kennedy
  • Movies at the Reg: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
  • SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
  • The Great Gatsby – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

SUN FEB 2

  • SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
  • The Great Gatsby – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

SAT FEB 8

  • Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

