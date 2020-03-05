WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 5, 2020

THU MAR 5
- Arts on Fire LIVE: Ralph Rasmussen – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- Karl & Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown
FRI MAR 6
- Benefit for Steve Piscitelli ft. Rock Maninov – Southern Tier Distillery – Lakewood
- Bill Ward – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Dangerbird – Bullfrog Hotel – Jamestown
- The Freeze – Big Shots Bar & Grill – Kennedy
- Whiskey for 3 – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
SAT MAR 7
- Justice for Tony Neubauer Benefit ft. Day Old Soup, We Speak Canadian, and The Geezers – Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown
- Jamie Smith – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Nick, Steve & Adam from the Probables – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Tangent – Big Shots Bar & Grill – Kennedy
- We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Lunafest Film Festival – JCC’s Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- Movies at the Reg: Marriage story – Reg Lenna center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAR 8
- Golden Dragons Acrobats – Struthers Library Theater – Warren
- Open Mic – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Open Mic – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
MON MAR 9
- Chautauqua’s Got Talent: Week 2 – Spire Theatre – Jamestown
WED MAR 11
- Movies at the Reg: JoJo Rabbit – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
FRI MAR 13
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
SAT MAR 14
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Shawbucks – Jamestown
SUN MAR 15
- Qwister – Good Time saloon – Jamestown
SAT MAR 21
- The Probables and Jim Donovan’s Sun King Warriors – Spire Theater – Jamestown
- Trip the Deuce – Shawbucks – Jamestown
