WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 5, 2020

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN, PRESENTED BY ARTHUR R. GREN DISTRIBUTING

THU MAR 5

  • Arts on Fire LIVE: Ralph Rasmussen – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
  • Karl & Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown

FRI MAR 6

  • Benefit for Steve Piscitelli ft. Rock Maninov – Southern Tier Distillery – Lakewood
  • Bill Ward – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Dangerbird – Bullfrog Hotel – Jamestown
  • The Freeze – Big Shots Bar & Grill – Kennedy
  • Whiskey for 3 – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

SAT MAR 7

  • Justice for Tony Neubauer Benefit ft. Day Old Soup, We Speak Canadian, and The Geezers – Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown
  • Jamie Smith – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Nick, Steve & Adam from the Probables – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Tangent – Big Shots Bar & Grill – Kennedy
  • We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • Lunafest Film Festival – JCC’s Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
  • Movies at the Reg: Marriage story – Reg Lenna center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAR 8

  • Golden Dragons Acrobats – Struthers Library Theater – Warren
  • Open Mic – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Open Mic – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

MON MAR 9

  • Chautauqua’s Got Talent: Week 2 – Spire Theatre – Jamestown

WED MAR 11

  • Movies at the Reg: JoJo Rabbit – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

FRI MAR 13

  • Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

SAT MAR 14

  • Porcelain Busdrivers – Shawbucks – Jamestown

SUN MAR 15

  • Qwister – Good Time saloon – Jamestown

SAT MAR 21

  • The Probables and Jim Donovan’s Sun King Warriors – Spire Theater – Jamestown
  • Trip the Deuce – Shawbucks – Jamestown

