$1.4 Million in Tax Incentives Approved by CCIDA for Hideaway Bay Resort

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has approved $1.4 million dollars in incentives to bring the new Hideaway Bay Resort closer to development. The new resort will be situated on the 3.6-acre former Hideaway Bay Restaurant site on Lake Erie and Walnut Creek in the Village of Silver Creek.

The developers are using an active and healthy living design that showcases the natural beauty along with world-class recreation, fishing, and bird-watching opportunities.

It will feature 10 waterfront cottages, a restaurant-bar and event space, and four seasons of diverse world-class active and passive recreation opportunities.

CCIDA CEO and Deputy County Executive Mark Geise said the IDA approved providing up front tax abatements including Sales Tax, Mortgage Recording Tax, and Payment in Lieu of Tax real property tax exemptions to incentivize the project. The IDA also provided extensive project coordination and technical expertise. Thirty construction jobs are projected plus thirty new jobs at the resort.

The Chautauqua County Lank Bank facilitated the property redevelopment plans and sale after it went into foreclosure, and additionally worked through the unexpected arson and demolition.

Construction is expected to begin this fall with the resort becoming operational in the spring of 2022.