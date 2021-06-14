13 People Have Filed Child Victims Act Lawsuit Against Allegheny Highlands Council, One Against Lady of Loreto Church

Thirteen people have filed a Child Victims Act lawsuit against the Allegheny Highlands Council in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court. The lawsuit filed on Thursday, June 10th claims they were victims of sexual abuse or inappropriate sexual contact by a scout leader or some other worker at the Boy Scout camp.

The Allegheny Highlands Council is being sued for compensatory damages and punitive damages in the case.

And on Friday, an unnamed person filed a Child Victims lawsuit against Lady of Loreto Roman Catholic Church. The suit alleges one of the church’s priests, Father William Ward, sexually abused the victim when they were a child between 1963 and 1967. The suit also wishes to see Father Ward brought to a trial by jury for his actions. The victim is being represented by Jeff Anderson and Associates of New York City and Attorney Steve Boyd of Williamsville, New York.