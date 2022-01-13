13th Annual Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon Set for February 5

The 13th Annual Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon will take place Saturday, February 5. The event will start at 9 a.m. at Chautauqua Health and Fitness in the Turner Community Center at 4840 W. Lake Rd. in Chautauqua, N.Y.

Local triathlete Cheryl Burns started the indoor triathlon following the death of her brother, Marty Miller, by suicide. The intent of this event is to get people moving during one of the toughest winter months in Chautauqua County.

Alliance Coordinator Carri Raynor said first timers as well as seasoned athletes are encouraged to take part. There will be three events – swim, bike, and run that only last a total of 45 minutes.

Participants can register to complete the triathlon solo or as a team of three members. The cost is $35 per individual or $75 per team.

All proceeds for the Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon stay in Chautauqua County for suicide prevention efforts. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/KickCabinFever.