14 Year Old Frewsburg Girl Reported Missing

Mhyah Goon

A 14-year old girl from Frewsburg has been reported as missing.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a missing female juvenile named Mhyah Goon. Goon was last seen around 9:00 PM, Sunday, November 16 walking on Riverside Road in Frewsburg. She left home without notice and does not have her phone. Goon has run away from home in the past for extended periods of time. She was last seen wearing a charcoal-colored jacket and carrying a tan Wrangler duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 716-753-4232.

