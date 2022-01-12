WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

1,855 New Cases of COVID-19 for January 2-8, Total Cases over 21,000 for Pandemic

There were 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County for January 2 through 8, bringing the total number since the beginning of the Pandemic to over 21,135.

The Chautauqua County Health Department also reported 3 people died last week with 28 people hospitalized. Of those 28 people, 50% of them are not fully vaccinated. The total number of deaths is 286.

The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 20.5%.

There are 1,384 active cases with 449 of the new cases located in the City of Jamestown. Since August 1, 63% of new cases were in people who were not vaccinated.

