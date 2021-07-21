$19.5 Million Rehabilitation Project of Eastbound Lane of I-90 From PA Stateline to Westfield To Begin

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the start of a $19.5 million pavement rehabilitation project on the New York State Thruway in Chautauqua County. The work is taking place on a 13-mile stretch of the eastbound lane from the Pennsylvania state line to just beyond exit 60 in Westfield.

The project includes full depth pavement rehabilitation and reconstruction of the eastbound lanes, including exit ramps. Additional work includes safety improvements such as more reflective line striping for increased safety, extensive guide rail replacement, drainage improvements and signage.

Oakgrove Construction, Inc. is the contractor for the project. Work is expected to be completed by Spring 2022.