WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / $19.5 Million Rehabilitation Project of Eastbound Lane of I-90 From PA Stateline to Westfield To Begin

$19.5 Million Rehabilitation Project of Eastbound Lane of I-90 From PA Stateline to Westfield To Begin

By Leave a Comment

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the start of a $19.5 million pavement rehabilitation project on the New York State Thruway in Chautauqua County. The work is taking place on a 13-mile stretch of the eastbound lane from the Pennsylvania state line to just beyond exit 60 in Westfield.

The project includes full depth pavement rehabilitation and reconstruction of the eastbound lanes, including exit ramps. Additional work includes safety improvements such as more reflective line striping for increased safety, extensive guide rail replacement, drainage improvements and signage.

Oakgrove Construction, Inc. is the contractor for the project. Work is expected to be completed by Spring 2022.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.