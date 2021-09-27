2021 WRFA Pledge Drive Raises Over $5,300

TOTAL DONATIONS FOR 2021 EXCEED $12,600

While not reaching its stated goal, the WRFA 2021 Fall Pledge Drive is still being viewed as a success. From Sept. 10 through Sept. 17, WRFA listeners and supporters donated $5,385 – about 72% of the $7,500 goal. Combined with other fundraising efforts in 2021, WRFA has raised more than $12,600 throughout the year.

“While we didn’t reach out pledge drive goal, I still view the pledge drive as a success, especially when combined with the previous fundraising efforts for this year, including our Give Big CHQ campaign and the annual Great American Picnic Fundraiser, both of which took place in June,” said WRFA General Manager Jason Sample.

“All told, we’ve received $12,365 so far this year in donations and there’s still three months remaining in the year. That shows that WRFA is viewed as an important asset to the community and I couldn’t be happier with the support we’ve received,” Sample added.

As noted, the WRFA Fall Pledge Drive follows up the Give Big CHQ fundraising effort, which raised $2,320 for WRFA. The annual Great American Picnic fundraiser provided another $3,635 for the radio station. And WRFA has also generated $1,275 in unsolicited donations from the community.

Sample also said that by having strong community support, WRFA can continue to qualify for additional programming support through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 to serve as the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting.

“Much of our nationally syndicated programming listeners have come to enjoy during weekday mornings and afternoons, and also on the weekends, is paid for by CPB funding. But we also use some of that money to help cover the cost of our public affairs and programming coordinator positions,” Sample explained. “We really get a lot of ‘bang for our buck’ from our CPB funding, but that can only continue if we also receive local financial support from the community we serve.”

In addition to donations from the general public, WRFA’s programming is also supported by underwriting from local businesses and organizations, along with grant funding from various sources. In 2021, WRFA has received local grant support from the Holmberg Foundation for its Jamestown Tarp Skunks broadcasts and the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County for the upcoming Arts on Fire LIVE series. It also received a grant from Humanities NY to assist with its Community Conversation program.

“It is wonderful to see such support from our community and every dollar we’ve received is greatly appreciated,” Sample said.

WRFA also reminds the public that general donations are accepted year-round and a donation of any amount can be made by using the Donate button on the WRFA website or by sending a check to WRFA Radio, 116 E. Third St., Jamestown NY 14701.

ABOUT WRFA

WRFA is a listener-supported, low power radio station licensed to the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. As a radio station licensed to a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization, all financial donations/contributions made to WRFA are 100% tax deductible. Businesses and organizations can also provide corporate underwriting for WRFA by making a tax-deductible contribution of $100 or more.