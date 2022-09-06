2022 George Ritzer Memorial Labor Award Presented to Karen Fucillo Olson

The Jamestown Area Central Labor Council honored Karen Fucillo Olson with the 39th Annual George Ritzer Labor Award on Sunday.

The award ceremony that included local labor representatives and elected officials took place as part of the city’s Labor Day Festival at Bergman Park.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said Olson has been “part of the fabric of labor for a long time, “Not only has she received the Mason Community Service Award back in 2011, but she served as the secretary of the Celoron Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, she served as the treasurer of the United Auto Workers Local 338, she’s retired from TRW-MRC-SKF, all of the alphabet at this point, and she has really been instrumental in the work that has been done here in the community.”

Sundquist said Olson has also served on the Jamestown Area Central Labor Council since 2002.

Central Labor Council President Gary Swain took a moment to focus on the history of Labor Day, which has been celebrated in the United States since 1882, “And was finally recognized as a federal holiday in 1894 when then President Grover Cleveland signed it into law on June 28. Labor Day is celebrated to honor and recognize the American labor movement. Here in Jamestown, our local labor leader was George Ritzer. George served as president of the Jamestown Central Labor Council for over 20 years.”

The George Ritzer Memorial Labor Award is given to an individual who volunteers and contributes toward the labor movement, and who volunteers time to community organizations.