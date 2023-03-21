2023 I Bird NY Challenge Underway

The 2023 I BIRD NY Challenge is now underway.

The challenge, run by the State Department of Environmental Conservation, is open to all ages and abilities.

The I BIRD NY program was launched in 2017 to build on the State’s efforts to increase access to New York’s vast natural resources and promote no- and low-cost opportunities to explore the great outdoors and connect with nature

The 2023 I BIRD NY Challenge is open to all ages and ends on November 1. To complete the challenge, participants are required to identify any 10 bird species of their choosing and submit a challenge sheet to DEC that can be found at ibirdny.org.

Challenge sheets may be submitted online via Survey Monkey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/IBirdNYChallenge, or sent via email or mail.

Entries must be received by November 17. Entry forms are also available in Spanish.

All participants will be awarded a commemorative patch, given a completion certificate, and entered into a drawing for great birding prizes. Two youth and two adult winners will be chosen.

Participants will also receive an extra prize entry for providing a photo documenting their challenge experience. As an extra bonus, the first 50 participants will receive a special goodie bag of birding swag items.