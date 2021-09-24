WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / 20th Annual Chautauqua County Workers’ Memorial Day is Saturday

20th Annual Chautauqua County Workers’ Memorial Day is Saturday

By Leave a Comment

The Chautauqua County Workers’ Memorial Committee will hold its 20th Annual Workers’ Memorial Day tomorrow. The ceremony will take place at 11am at the Chautauqua County Workers’ Memorial Site at Erlandson Overview Park in Frewsburg.

Workers’ Memorial Day is a day of remembering all of the men and women from Chautauqua County who have been killed on the job, in the line of duty, or died from job-related causes. This year’s ceremony will recognize over 160 individuals who have passed away on the job since the 1880s.

The ceremony will also include a special dedication of a bell in memory of Mary Lou Dunning, a former member of CSEA Local# 807/6300 and Buffalo-Niagara Frontier Retirees Local 903 who passed away on October 16, 2019.

The event is free and open to the public. This year’s keynote speaker is Western New York Area Labor Federation President Peter DeJesus.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.