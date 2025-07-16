22nd Annual Jamestown Scandinavian Festival This Weekend

The 22nd Annual Jamestown Scandinavian Festival will take place this weekend at the Northwest Arena in Jamestown.

The event will run 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Beginning at the Jamestown Farmer’s Market at 10:00 a.m., a 20 foot midsommar pole will be decorated in greens and flowers. Participants are encouraged to bring their own flowers to add to the pole. At 11:00 a.m., the Festival’s folk dancers and musicians will process the pole along West Third Street to Lafayette Street where it will be erected. This is a free event.

The event will feature authentic Scandinavian culture with food, music, shops, crafts, lectures, and workshops.

ABBAMania will perform at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 19.

Tickets and festival information can be found at scandinavianjamestown.org

Children under 12, accompanied by an adult, are admitted for free.