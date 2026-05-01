25th Annual Workers Memorial Service Set For May 2

The 25th Annual Workers Memorial Service will take place May 2.

The Chautauqua County Workers’ Memorial Committee organizes the event to honor the lives of workers who have been injured or lost their lives on the job while providing a solemn reminder of the importance of workplace safety. It will take place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 2 at the Workers Memorial site at Erlandson Overview Park, located at 465 Oak Hill Road in Frewsburg.

During the ceremony, attendees will gather to remember “all Chautauqua County workers” who have been injured or killed on the job. A key component of the service is the reading of the Memorial Roll, which now includes more than 180 individuals whose lives were lost while working in Chautauqua County. Many of these names are permanently inscribed on bricks lining the walkway leading from the Workers’ Memorial monument to the memorial flagpole.

Over the past winter, the brick walkway was refurbished by the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities, enhancing the site for future generations.

All members of the public are encouraged to attend and take part in the tribute. For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be livestreamed on Chautauqua County Government’s official YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@ChautauquaCounty